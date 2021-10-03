VIDEO Last Night’s ‘SNL’ Skits: Watch Cold Open and Weekend Update Remembers Norm Macdonald

The Season 47 debut of “Saturday Night Live” wasted no time in mocking President Joe Biden’s present problems. The show included musical guest Kacey Musgraves and was hosted by actor Owen Wilson.

Apart from politics, the sketch comedy show made jokes about “The View” and paid tribute to a late “SNL” star.

Here are some of the most memorable sketches from Season 47’s premiere episode.

Opened in the cold

President Joe Biden was played by new featured actor James Austin Johnson, who discussed the infrastructure bill and his low approval ratings. Senators Joe Manchin (Aidy Bryant) and Kyrsten Sinema (Cecily Strong) joined him later, as did House Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Melissa Villaseor) and Ilhan Omar (Alex Moffatt) (Ego Nwodim).

Biden’s real-life problems were echoed in the farce, as members of his own party objected with aspects of his infrastructure program. Strong stated, “As a wine-drinking tri-sexual athlete, I know what the ordinary American desires.”

She went on to say that she was against the law because she didn’t want roads because it would generate chaos.

Villaseor afterwards reminded everyone that AOC was there at the Met Gala. “I donned a dress that said tax the affluent and then partied with the rich all night. “Oops!” she exclaimed.

“The Talking” is a film about a group of people who are

The sketch mocked an episode on “The View” earlier this week in which two co-hosts were fired after falsely testing positive for Covid-19.

When Wilson, who portrayed a doctor, appeared on set to ask her a few personal questions before bringing her the terrible news, Heidi Gardner was the first co-host to learn she had tested positive.

When Gardner asked if they could talk about the situation quietly, Wilson said no.

He apologized, saying, “I’m sorry I have to inform you of your test findings.” “For HIPAA considerations, it has to be broadcast on television.”

After that, he took out a Bryant who had also tested positive. It returned for Strong’s character, who had tested positive for HPV. Except for the HPV diagnosis, Nwodim was told the results were a false positive at the end of the skit.

Update for the Weekend

Michael Che and Colin Jost, who co-anchored the fake news section in the 1990s and died last month, paid tribute to Norm Macdonald.

Before devoted the last parts of the show to old video, Jost confessed that Macdonald was the reason he wanted to be on “Weekend Update.” Brief News from Washington Newsday.