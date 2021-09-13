[Video] Justin Bieber Performs “Stay” At MTV VMAs, With Hailey Cheering From The Crowd

Justin Bieber performed at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, six years after his last appearance on the occasion, and his wife, Hailey Bieber, couldn’t stop applauding for him.

At New York’s Barclays Center, the 27-year-old singer performed his new hit “Stay,” which was released on July 9, alongside rapper The Kid LAROI. Bieber also sang “Ghost,” a song from his “Justice” album, which came out in March 2021.

On Sunday, the VMAs’ official Twitter account published a poll asking, “Who should we spy on during their performance?” According to the survey, 53% of people wanted Hailey’s reaction to be filmed throughout Bieber’s performance.

The award show’s official account tweeted a video of Justin performing on stage while Hailey cheered him on from the audience after a few minutes.

“Aw, Ms. Baldwin Bieber!” exclaims the narrator. VMAs captioned the video, “Suuuper cute choice, u guys Let’s see what she’s up to.”

In the video, the 24-year-old model can be seen dancing to the music and enjoying herself. With a large smile on her face, she then clapped her hands in the air. During his performance, Justin was dressed in a black sweatshirt, while Hailey was dressed in a stunning purple gown.

Fans reacted quickly on Twitter, with the majority complimenting Justin’s incredible comeback and Hailey’s look and supportive gesture.

“Omg Hailey…the most gorgeous and supporting wife,” one fan wrote with a photo of the couple. He nailed it there, Justin’s voice is incredible!!”

“She’s so cute omg,” one fan said about Hailey.

“Queen Hailey providing looks,” wrote another admirer of the beauty.

Justin’s most recent performance on the VMAs stage was in 2015. Back then, he performed “What Do You Mean?”

The singer was nominated for seven prizes this year, including “Video of the Year,” “Artist of the Year,” “Best Collaboration,” and “Best Pop,” in addition to performing at the program.

BTS, Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, and Lil Nas X were among the other candidates at this year’s VMAs. Artists like Olivia Rodrigo, The Kid LAROI, and 24kGoldn, on the other hand, won many nominations for the first time.

The film “Cupid,” which is now in pre-production, will feature Justin’s voice.