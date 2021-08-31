[Video] Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade Celebrate Their 7th Wedding Anniversary: “Coolest Homie”

Gabrielle Union celebrated her 7th wedding anniversary with her husband Dwyane Wade by posting a lovely video to Instagram on Monday night.

“There’s no stopping us now.” The 48-year-old actress said in the caption, “7 years and a lifetime to go.” “My best buddy, the coolest homie, mentor and inspiration, my love, my husband,” she says. @dwyanewade I you Baby, happy anniversary. #WeAllWeGot.”

Union posted a montage of different videos and photographs in the video. The actress and Wade were shown kissing on their wedding day and then gave each other high fives in the first video.

The couple can be seen dancing on a beach and enjoying quality time with their family and friends in the following clips and images. In one of the images, the actress included her 2-year-old daughter, Kaavia James Union Wade.

Union and Wade originally met at a Super Bowl party in 2007. They made their relationship public after two years. Union was proposed to in 2013 by Wade, who wore an 8.5-carat diamond ring.

In 2014, the actress married the former professional basketball player, who is 39 years old. Between 2001 to 2006, she was married to Chris Howard, a professional football running back.

Between 2002 to 2010, Wade was married to Siohvaughn Funches. Wade and Funches have a 19-year-old son, Zaire, and a 13-year-old daughter, Zaya.

“Happy Day Before Our 7th Anniversary,” the actress captioned a series of PDA-filled images she uploaded over the weekend.

On the job front, the actress recently wrapped filming on “White Dave,” a comedy film about an African-American adolescent attempting to acclimate to an all-black neighborhood after growing up in an all-white suburb. David E. Talbert is the author of the narrative.

In addition, the actress will star in the popular film franchise “Cheaper by the Dozen,” which is now in post-production and set to hit theaters in 2022. Union will also act alongside Keith Powers and Niecy Nash in Numa Perrier’s film “The Perfect Find.”

Union will also appear in Elegance Bratton’s drama film “The Inspection,” which she will direct and write. Bokeem Woodbine, Ral Castillo, and Jeremy Pope will also appear in the film.