[Video] Debra Messing Apologizes After Criticizing Kim Kardashian’s ‘SNL’ Appearance.

Debra Messing, who had previously chastised Kim Kardashian for her participation on “Saturday Night Live,” has since apologized to the reality star.

The 53-year-old actress said she didn’t mean to troll Kardashian during her appearance on “Tamron Hall” on Wednesday.

“Well, I wasn’t trying to troll her, and if somebody saw it that way, I apologize,” Messing explained to the presenter of the show. “It was never my aim to do so. She is the cause of this phenomenon. She is, after all, a cultural icon.” Messing went on to say that she loves comedy and that “Saturday Night Live” is an important part of her life. She claimed that for decades, the show followed a “pattern” of promoting forthcoming films and shows through celebrities who hosted it.

“And I realized that the formula had changed, and I thought to myself, “Oh, does she have a new TV program coming out?” Is there a book in the works for her? ‘Is she in a film?’ She didn’t have anything coming out of her mouth, either “she clarified

In addition, the star of “Along Came Polly” feels Kardashian’s performance on the show was fantastic.

“I was rooting for her because I thought she was fantastic,” Messing said, adding that her motivation has always been to inspire and promote women. “If you know me or follow me on social media, you know that I am a strong supporter of women. I am a strong supporter of women. So, I hope everyone understands that this was never my aim.” Last month, Messing questioned why Kardashian was chosen to host “Saturday Night Live” in a popular tweet. “What’s the deal with Kim Kardashian? I mean, I get she is a cultural icon, but SNL hosts are usually entertainers who are there to promote a film, television program, or album release “she enquired. “Have I overlooked something?” Messing’s most recent film was “The Dark Divide,” an adventure drama that was released on Sept. 18, 2020. The actress is presently in production on the musical comedy “13,” directed by Tamra Davis. Josh Peck and Peter Hermann both star in the film.