[Video] Dan Levy Dispels ‘Ant-Man 3’ Rumors, Calls Dinner With Paul Rudd A ‘Lose-Lose’ Situation

Actor Dan Levy shot off speculations that he will participate in Paul Rudd’s new film “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” pointing out the drawbacks of dining with the Marvel star.

On Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Levy discussed how the internet went “crazy” after he and Rudd were photographed together in London. During the conversation, the host displayed the popular photo that sparked speculation about his possible inclusion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Looking at the photo, the 38-year-old actor highlighted the “downside” of dining with Rudd.

“The negative of having dinner with Paul Rudd is that the internet, in this case, went crazy with a conversation that included: Paul Rudd looks so much younger than Dan Levy, they must be great friends, and Dan is in talks to be in Ant-Man,” Levy noted.

“And the answer is: I wish I was best friends with him,” he continued. “But that’s not true, since he’s not in Ant-Man, and he also looks lot younger than me.” “Apart from the fact that you’re eating dinner with Paul Rudd, which is a win-win,” says the narrator. Levy also took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a snapshot of himself and the host during the interview. He captioned the photo, “Had a great time with my best friend @jimmykimmellive tonight.”

While the “Schitt’s Creek” star refuted the allegations, Bill Murray, another actor, just revealed that he will appear in the much awaited film.

Murray said he’s “not interested in these enormous comic book adaptations as an actor,” but he’s doing it for director Peyton Reed’s sake.

On July 28, 2023, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” will be released.

From 2015 to 2020, Levy was a regular on the popular TV show “Schitt’s Creek.” In the year 2020, the actor appeared in the films “Dear Class of 2020” and “Happiest Season.”

He also lent his voice to “Q-Force,” a TV comedy series about LGBTQ+ superspies. The series premiered on Netflix on September 2nd and is presently available to watch.