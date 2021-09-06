[Video] Chrissy Teigen Celebrates 50 Days Sobriety: “It No Longer Serves Me In Any Way”

Chrissy Teigen has been really open about her sobriety thus far. She released a beautiful family video on social media on Sunday to commemorate surpassing a key milestone.

The founder of “Cravings” posted a brief video to Instagram in which she can be seen attempting to work out while her children keep interrupting her.

In her caption, she proclaimed, “Today is my 50-day sobriety streak.”

“It should have been almost a year, but there were a few (wine) bumps in the road. This is the longest streak I’ve ever had!” Throughout the voyage, the 35-year-old acknowledged to having a few moments of weakness.

“I’m not sure if I’ll ever drink again, but I know it doesn’t help me in any way. I don’t have any more fun, I don’t dance, and I don’t relax. I get sick, fall asleep, and wake up sick, missing out on what should have been a fantastic night.”

Teigen admitted that she has had her share of “fun” with alcohol. “I had a good time with it, and I applaud anyone who can enjoy it wisely!!!! This is also my third day of working out this week, which is unheard of for me, and my bears are nottttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttttt

In the comments area, the post received a lot of love and support.

Brooklyn Decker said, “That takes guts.” Her husband, John Legend, responded with a sequence of red heart emojis.

“I’m so proud of you! To be honest, I don’t drink nearly as much as I used to. It doesn’t make me feel as focused or as in love as it does when I’m sober. Christine Quinn of Selling Sunset said, “I’m proud of you girl.”

Teigen recently reminisced about her “first sober” trip to Italy with her hubby.

She wrote at the time, “THANK YOU @alanavanderaa @hairinel @novakaplan for making me feel like the Luigi’s Mansion character I deserved.”

“But, most importantly, thank you for making me feel so beautiful and for assisting me in my quest for my first sober Italian vacation.”

Teigen declared her intention to become sober in December 2020, following a miscarriage due to placenta abruption problems in September 2020. She commended her children for helping her get through a difficult time during a Good Morning America appearance in November last year, adding, “You don’t want to be locked in bed when you hear the laughter downstairs.” It is quite beneficial.”