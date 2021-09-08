[Video] BTS Members React To ‘Expensive’ Hotel Food Prices.

If you believe BTS members are the sort to spend their hard-earned money on the spur of the moment, think again. Despite being billionaires, the septet revealed that they still find things expensive in a recent episode of “Run BTS” titled “War of Money Staycation.”

The show’s personnel invited RM, Jin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, Jimin, and Suga into the opulent Josun Palace Hotel for a staycation in Episode 150 of “Run BTS.”

They were booked in separate suites after two rounds of guessing games and asked to join a Zoom call to learn about their task for the show – ordering room service.

Each member was given a cue card with instructions on how to order food using the staff’s budget.

At first, they didn’t think it was a huge concern. Jungkook even cracked a joke about eating everything on the menu.

“Can you tell me where the menu is?” With a smile, he said, “I’ll order everything.”

“Why is the meal so expensive?” he is heard wondering later in the video.

“Can I order right away?” J-Hope inquired, but his excitement quickly turned to surprise as he examined the menu.

In a Zoom call with his bandmates, he said, “This is too pricey.”

Later, a voice-over from one of the show’s crew revealed that the boyband members needed to order lunch in order to spend the entire budget allotted to them. The staff member wouldn’t say how much the overall meal budget was, but he did say that if BTS completed their job successfully, reward money of $6,000 (7 million Korean Won) would be split among them.

The BTS members were unaware that the staff had inflated the food pricing for the sake of the game.

“The cost of a green salad is $128.72 ($150,000). “This is insane,” J-Hope exclaimed.

“Does this cost ten times as much as the actual price?” RM was curious.

“The cost of the milk is $128.72. “This is insane,” Jimin exclaimed. He went on to say, “If you order coffee and milk, it’ll cost you $257.29 ($300,000).”

When the members of the boyband took turns expressing their dissatisfaction with the meal prices, a crew member ultimately urged them to relax because the prices were not genuine.

RM could be seen ordering jjapaguri with ribs, J-Hope ordering a petit pound cake, and Jungkook eating a beef cheeseburger and french fries in the show’s final glimpses.

The next episode of the show will disclose whether the Bangtan Boys were successful in their quest.

The Josun Palace Hotel lies in the heart of Seoul’s bustling business area. Brief News from Washington Newsday.