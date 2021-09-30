[Video] BTS and Coldplay Release a Sci-Fi-Inspired Music Video For “My Universe.”

The sci-fi-inspired video for BTS and Coldplay’s joint single “My Universe” was released on Thursday.

The uplifting music will be featured on Coldplay’s new album, “Music Of The Spheres,” which will be published on October 15.

“Once once a time, many years from now, music is outlawed across the spheres,” the music video begins with a glimpse of several colored planets and a narrative text that reads, “Once upon a time, many years from now, music is forbidden across the spheres.” Three distinct bands defy the prohibition on three different worlds. DJ Lafrique, on her extraterrestrial radio ship, uses Holoband to bring them together. The silencers are after them all the time.”

The musicians partner up with an alien band called Supernova 7 in the film to defy the authorities of the spheres galaxy, who forbid music. The musicians sing the English-Korean song together via holograms, with lyrics promoting togetherness such as, “And they said we can’t be together because, since we come from different sides… You are my universe, and I simply want to prioritize you.”

As the words “We are all in the Universe” come on the screen near the end of the video, BTS members show off their dancing skills.

On Monday, BTS and Coldplay released two new versions of the song: an acoustic version and a Supernova 7 mix by Coldplay bassist Guy Berryman.

This came after the release of the 13-minute documentary “Inside My Universe” on Sunday, which followed both bands while they recorded their collaborative album in South Korea. Coldplay’s Chris Martin, who spoke about how music brought the two bands together, is included in the documentary.

“I received a message from someone about 18 months ago. ‘BTS wants to do a song with you,’ they said, and I said, ‘How would that work?’ Martin says in the documentary, “I didn’t comprehend how that could be possible.”

Martin also said in the documentary that he borrowed the phrase “my world” from a friend and decided to use it as the title for his collaboration with BTS.

ARMYs likened the ambiance of the “My Universe” music video to the famous 2014 superhero fantasy film, and “Guardians of the Galaxy” became a trending topic on Twitter.

After tweeting a photo of two planets featured in the music video, a fan remarked, “Is it just me or do I feel like I’m watching the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.”