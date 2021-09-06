[Video] Billie Eilish Wears A Motion Capture Suit For An Animated Segment Of Her Special Concert.

Billie Eilish shared behind-the-scenes footage from her special concert, “Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles,” in which she talks about how she created an animated piece for the show. On September 3, the concert aired on Disney Plus for the first time.

On Sunday, the 19-year-old singer shared an incredible video she captured on June 25 on Instagram Story. Animated sequences were shown for a brief duration during the special concert to portray things such as bleeding and driving a car.

The musician can be seen in the video donning a black and red motion capture outfit and filming a selfie video to show off the full setup. For the motion camera to record her expressions, she painted dots and lines on her face, and white balls were placed to her shoes, legs, and hands.

She gave the camera her middle finger at the end of the video. She said on the video, “Shooting the motion picture for the animation in ‘a love letter to LA’ craaaaaazyy.”

On Sunday, one of the fans turned to Twitter to post the same footage.

All 16 songs from her new album, “Happier Than Ever,” were performed at the concert.

The singer performed with her brother, musician Finneas O’Connell, at an empty Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles’ Hollywood Hills. Special visitors included Romero Lubambo, a Brazilian guitarist, and Gustavo Dudamel, a Chilean conductor.

On Instagram over the weekend, the singer provided a sneak peek at her animated version and performance.

In the caption, she added, “It was such an honor to collaborate with so many beautiful and brilliant individuals on this and celebrate this city that I love so much.” The singer continued, “It was such a full-circle moment and so fantastic getting to perform my entire record front to back for you at the one and only @hollywoodbowl.”

“I can’t wait to see you once more.” SOON, SOON, SOON, SOON, SOON, SOON, SOON, “I adore you all and hope you have a wonderful time _,” she concluded.

On the job front, the artist is presently filming “What Do You Want From Me?” a documentary that is set to be released next year. Antwan Eilish and O’Connell will also appear.