[Video] Barbara Corcoran Admits Body-Shaming Whoopi Goldberg Wasn’t Funny; ‘I Am Very Sorry.’

Barbara Corcoran has apologized for making a joke about Whoopi Goldberg’s girth on “The View.”

After being accused of body-shaming Goldberg, the “Shark Tank” star released an apologetic video on Thursday.

“I just returned from ‘The View,’ where I ran into an old friend, Whoopi Goldberg. She has a fantastic sense of humor, as you know, and I’ve known Whoopi for years “In the video, the 72-year-old businesswoman says.

“I made a joke about Whoopi, which I now realize was not amusing. I’d like to express my sincere regret to anyone I may have offended accidentally “she continued.

However, some online users were dissatisfied since the apology did not appear genuine.

“Whoopi might be done with it… I’m not done with it yet… Unkindness is unkindness, and you’re in the business of knowing what to say and when to say it… Some people are terrible because they have too much money! “a single person wrote

“It doesn’t mean that.

I don’t think anyone was offended..it was a fukn joke..come on!”

a different user stated

When Corcoran came on the show as a guest on Wednesday, Goldberg joked that she might be able to fit into the Good American company’s trousers.

She asked her co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Ana Navarro, “Will they suit this COVID [butt]?” Goldberg was told by both co-hosts that she would look terrific in those jeans.

“Give those jeans to me when you’re done wearing them and decide you don’t like them,” Corcoran added. “I’m going to build two pairs!” says the maker. Navarro defended Goldberg right away by mocking Corcoran’s dress and saying, “Let me tell you something, Whoopi. Sara Haines and Jill Biden both wore that garment on television.” “If you come for the Legend Whoopi, Queen Ana is going to come for YOU!” commented one of the fans on Twitter, referring to the video clip. “That was completely inappropriate. Barbra was obnoxious to the extreme. Whoopi seems to be hurt/shocked. Ana was as enthralling as ever “According to one Twitter user. “If ‘what that b-tch say’ was a face,” another user remarked beside a screenshot of Goldberg’s reaction after the body-shaming remark was made. As one fan put it, “It was pointless. Whoopi was sarcastically sarcastically sarcastically sarcastically sarcast They could have stopped there. I’m glad Ana had the clapback ready!” Goldberg’s next film will be directed by Mark Risley and titled “Fairy Tale Forest.”