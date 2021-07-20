Victoria’s Secret Has Plans For A Future Fashion Show That Is “Culturally Relevant”

According to CNBC analysts, Victoria Secret announced Monday that it plans to bring back its once-popular fashion presentations in the future, but in a more “culturally relevant” manner.

The firm intends to portray a new-and-improved image by focusing on its rebranded message that caters to a wide range of body shapes, following mixed reviews of its last fashion show in 2018, which garnered some of the lowest ratings in television history. Victoria’s Secret made the decision to quit its parent business L-brand and start over shortly after.

“We’re not in a rush to announce when or how that will happen… During the virtual presentation, Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters remarked, “We will reimagine it in a way that is culturally relevant in the next years.”

“Our intention is to get back into the fashion show business,” he stated.

The corporation has been able to save money by canceling the show for two years, which will be used towards entirely new concepts.

“Historically, a substantial portion of our marketing expenditure has been focused on the fashion show, and we’ve been able to save that money in the last two years,” Waters said.

According to CNBC, the firm has hinted at investing in a digital entertainment platform for women to promote all of the various body types, a significant shift from previous years when “Victoria’s Secret supermodels” were only known as size zeros.

Another example of Victoria’s Secret’s rebranding’s celebration of all body types is the lingerie company’s decision to replace its “Victoria’s Secret Angels” with body-positive brand ambassadors.

Plus-size mannequins will also be available in stores soon, according to Waters.