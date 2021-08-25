Victoria Paul Discusses Boyfriend Rumors on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’.

Following allegations that she was dating singer Teddy Robb while filming “Bachelor in Paradise,” Victoria Paul has clarified that she was not in a relationship at the time.

“I broke up with @teddyrobb in May, and we’ve been great friends ever since. On Monday night, Paul wrote on her Instagram Story, “ASK THE MAN.”

She also provided proof in the form of a screenshot. It sprang from a breakup conversation she had with a fan.

“To be honest, I’m in the middle of this season right now. Know that joy can still be found in the face of adversity extend mercy to him/her… as well as some for yourself!” At the moment, Paul reacted to the fan.

Robb also opened up about his relationship status on Instagram. He said, “For those of you who are wondering, @victorianpaul and I dated before she went on @bachelorinparadise.” “It didn’t work out, but we’re still friends, and I wish her all the best.”

“Honestly, I’ve never had to address something like this before,” he stated in another Instagram Story. Be nice to each other out there!” accompanied with a black-and-white photograph of him

In 2020, Paul made his debut appearance on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor.” During Season 7 of “Bachelor in Paradise,” however, her co-stars Tammy Ly and Kelsey Weir accused her of already having a boyfriend. She opted to leave the show after the claims.

“I believe the best thing for me to do is to walk away from this with all of me, imperfect me. She told fellow contestant James Bonsallon on the show, “I hope you walk away from this with the love of your life.”

Season 7 of ABC’s “Bachelor in Paradise” premiered on Aug. 16. The reality show is also available to watch on Hulu. On ABC, new episodes air every Monday and Tuesday.