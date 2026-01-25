Victoria Beckham’s Morning Routine: Apple Cider Vinegar Available for £2 at Tesco

Victoria Beckham, fashion icon and former Spice Girls star, has revealed one of her key secrets to staying in shape at 51. The mum-of-four has shared her daily wellness tip, which includes a simple yet popular ingredient—apple cider vinegar. Surprisingly, this health elixir, often associated with weight management and other health benefits, is widely available at supermarkets, with a bottle of Aspall Organic Cyder Vinegar at Tesco priced at just £2.

Social Media Silence Amid Family Drama

Victoria’s lifestyle update comes amid ongoing public drama surrounding her family. On January 19, 2026, her son Brooklyn Beckham posted a lengthy statement on social media, accusing both Victoria and her husband David of being “controlling” and trying to damage his marriage to actress Nicola Peltz. Despite the accusations, Victoria has chosen to remain silent on the matter, opting instead to share a light-hearted Instagram story on January 21, wishing her former Spice Girls bandmate Emma Bunton a happy birthday.

While the Beckham family faces tension in the public eye, Victoria continues to share snippets of her wellness routine with followers. A recent Instagram post revealed that she consumes “a couple of tablespoons” of apple cider vinegar each morning on an empty stomach, demonstrating the bottle of Bragg’s organic, raw and unfiltered apple cider vinegar she uses. This health tip aligns with various studies suggesting apple cider vinegar can aid in weight management and improve overall wellness.

Apple cider vinegar is made through a fermentation process that turns apple juice into acetic acid, the key component that gives it its distinctive sharp taste. While it has been used in culinary applications like salad dressings for centuries, recent studies suggest it may also offer a variety of health benefits. The unfiltered version of the vinegar contains “the mother,” a mix of proteins, enzymes, and beneficial bacteria, which boosts its probiotic content.

Health Benefits Backed by Research

Scientific studies have shown that apple cider vinegar may help with weight loss, blood sugar control, and digestive health. One key benefit is its ability to support stable blood sugar levels, particularly after high-carb meals. This can reduce insulin spikes that trigger fat storage, especially around the midsection. Additionally, apple cider vinegar is believed to promote feelings of fullness, potentially reducing overall calorie consumption. Some studies have shown that regular consumption can lead to weight loss and decreased body fat percentage.

One 2024 study found that participants who took three doses of apple cider vinegar over 12 weeks saw a significant reduction in body fat and waist circumference. Another study suggested that taking the vinegar with meals reduced hunger for up to two hours afterward, resulting in fewer snacks consumed over the course of the day.

Despite these promising results, experts caution that apple cider vinegar should not be relied upon as a sole method for weight loss. A balanced diet and regular physical activity are key to achieving and maintaining a healthy weight. For those looking to incorporate it into their diet, it is recommended to dilute one to two teaspoons or tablespoons of apple cider vinegar in a glass of water, taken before meals.

While some may follow Victoria’s example of consuming it undiluted, most specialists advise mixing it with water to avoid damage to tooth enamel. Furthermore, those with diabetes or taking certain medications should consult a healthcare provider before making apple cider vinegar a regular part of their routine.