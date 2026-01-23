Victoria Beckham Sends Birthday Wishes Amid Family Fallout

Victoria Beckham, known to millions as Posh Spice, celebrated her fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton’s 50th birthday with a heartfelt message shared on social media. However, her warm wishes come at a time when tensions within the Beckham family are at an all-time high.

The Instagram post, made on Wednesday morning, was a public display of affection as Beckham sent her best wishes to Bunton, who rose to fame as Baby Spice. “I love you so much!!” wrote Beckham, tagging her bandmate in the post. She also included a nostalgic clip of Bunton performing in the iconic music video for “Say You’ll Be There.” The birthday message was shared with Beckham’s massive following of nearly 40 million fans.

Family Drama Unfolds

This celebration of friendship comes amid a dramatic fallout between Beckham and her eldest son, Brooklyn. In an explosive statement shared earlier this week on Instagram, Brooklyn accused his parents, Victoria and David Beckham, of manipulating media narratives to damage his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham. The allegations were made public on Monday, with Brooklyn claiming that his family had been attempting to “ruin” his marriage. The Beckhams have yet to officially respond to these accusations.

Despite the familial tensions, Victoria Beckham’s gesture of kindness toward Bunton didn’t go unnoticed by the other Spice Girls. Melanie Brown, known as Scary Spice, also shared a loving post for her long-time bandmate. “My dear ‘BUNTON’ you will always be BABY to me even though you are now the big 50!” she wrote in a playful message, accompanied by a carousel of photos. “Happy Birthday. I Love you lots and lots and lots!”

Geri Halliwell-Horner, Ginger Spice, expressed similar warmth, sharing a photo with Bunton and writing, “Love you so much, you are such a special person with the biggest heart – grateful to have you in my life. Wishing you so much joy and love.” The heartfelt tributes paint a picture of lasting camaraderie within the iconic 90s girl group.

The Spice Girls rose to worldwide fame in the 1990s, with their debut single “Wannabe” followed by a string of hits like “Stop” and “2 Become 1.” Their friendship has remained a constant, despite individual career paths and personal lives taking different directions over the years. Other celebrities, including singer Nicole Appleton and Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts, also marked Bunton’s milestone with posts on their social media stories.