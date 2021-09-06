Victoria Beckham Posts a sassy photo of her husband David Beckham [Photo].

Victoria Beckham has an uncanny ability to keep her fans entertained at all times. Since she chose to show her fans what a regular Sunday looks like for her, the former “Spice Girl” must have been feeling philanthropic. On Instagram, the 47-year-old posted a beautiful shot of her husband David Beckham lounging in the pool.

“Happy Sunday, you’re welcome!” the fashion mogul wrote in her caption.

In the intriguing photo, David can be seen on the water, looking back at the camera with his arms grasping the pool’s side and wearing nothing but little black swim briefs. Victoria photographed him with his shirt dangling dangerously low.

Her post, as expected, sparked a lot of discussion in the comments section.

The narrator exclaims, “Bottoms up!!!” Elton John’s husband, David Furnish, wrote the following.

“It’s a full moon today!” exclaimed journalist Derek Blasberg.

Dawn O’Porter, a British writer, said, “This is the most remarkable gesture of charity I’ve ever experienced.”

Victoria’s tweet has already earned over one million likes and 17,000 comments, promising a memorable Sunday for her admirers.

Victoria and David have four gorgeous children: Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, Cruz, 16, and Harper, 10, who have been married for 22 years.

Victoria Beckham’s “Victoria Beckham Beauty Campaign” was directed by David in May.

She said in a behind-the-scenes video at the time, “Okay, so we’re filming for Victoria Beckham Beauty in Miami.”

“We’ve got the wonderful [hairstylist]Ken [Paves] and my director for the day who is going to be filming me,” Victoria said, looking over to her husband.

“He’s a kind guy.” He’s got my back, he’s got my back, he’s got my back, he’s got my back, he’s got my back, he’s got my back, he “The director is on my side!” she screamed.

On countless instances, David has proven to be a loyal husband to Victoria. When he’s not appearing for his wife or directing her campaigns, he’s happy to fill in for her makeup artist.

Last week, Victoria shared a romantic Instagram story from one of her sessions, in which David can be seen doing her a touch-up. “So I went out and hired a makeup artist in the area……” “Seems to be working out!” she said in her Story.