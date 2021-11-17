Victims of the Astroworld disaster have filed a $700 million lawsuit against Travis Scott, Drake, and others.

On Tuesday, a Houston lawyer filed a $750,000 lawsuit against Travis Scott, Drake, and others. The case was filed on behalf of the 125 Astroworld Festival victims, including Axel Acosta’s family, who was 21 years old at the time of his death.

Acosta was one of ten concertgoers who died as a result of his injuries during the devastating mass casualty event. A spokeswoman for Atty. Tony Buzbee told People that Acosta’s death was “unnecessary” and “the product of severe incompetence.” After being trampled in the throng, Buzbee said Acosta had cardiac arrest. “Those attempting to keep themselves from being crushed trampled Axel when he collapsed. “The music played and streamed on for about forty minutes as he lay there under a mass of humans, dying,” he said in the complaint.

“Axel Acosta loved and adored Travis Scott and the other Astroworld performers—the feeling was not reciprocated; certainly, neither Travis Scott nor his exclusive partners, streaming service, record labels, handlers, entourage, managers, agents, hangers on, promoters, organizers, or sponsors cared enough about Axel Acosta and the other concertgoers to make even a minimal effort to keep them safe,” he continued in the complaint.

Apple Music, Live Nation, Epic Records, Scott’s Cactus Jack Records, and Tristar Sports & Entertainment Group were all named as defendants in the complaint. According to Buzbee’s camp, “based on its ongoing research, Apple Music, Epic Records, and many other firms that stood to profit from Astroworld would share legal guilt in a court of law, in front of a Texas jury,” their legal team believes. Scott’s alleged actions that contributed to the disaster was also outlined in the lawsuit, which stated that the artist “glorifies violence and other harmful acts,” even on social media.

Hundreds of concertgoers were hurt, in addition to the ten people who died as a result of the incident. At least 36 lawsuits have been brought against Scott and the event organizers in the aftermath of the disaster.

Scott said he was “horrified” by what happened at the Astroworld and promised to support the victims’ families in a series of videos broadcast to his Instagram Stories on Nov. 6.