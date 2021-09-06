Victims claim that porn star Ron Jeremy used the same tactics in luring and rapping women.

At least 21 women have accused adult film actor Ron Jeremy of rape and sexual abuse by taking advantage of his celebrity status.

The actor utilized the same methods of molesting and raping women for years, according to grand jury testimony from his victims, which was released Saturday.

Jane Doe 8, one of his alleged victims, claimed in her testimony that Jeremy sexually assaulted her in a small restroom just minutes after they met at a West Hollywood bar and restaurant. “Wouldn’t it be hilarious if we got a photo and an autograph from him?” the woman wondered.

“I was like, wow, this is Ron Jeremy, I mean, I was a little taken aback. Another woman remarked, “I’m like he’s—I don’t want to say ‘famous,’ but you know, he was.” Jeremy allegedly came to the door of a hotel room she was sharing with her friends, where he later assaulted her, according to her testimony.

Another lady, Jane Doe 5, claimed Jeremy sexually attacked her when she was only 15 years old in 2004. When the director contacted her at a rave he was hosting in Santa Clarita, California, she said she didn’t know him at first.

Jeremy, often known as “The Hedgehog,” is one of the most well-known performers in the adult film industry. Through his participation in reality shows and music videos, he also became a well-known pop cultural curiosity. Women ranging in age from 15 to 51 have approached him for signatures and selfies as a result of his celebrity.

After multiple women accused him of rape and sexual abuse, Jeremy has been in prison since June 2020. When the Los Angeles County grand jury delivered an indictment against him on Aug. 25, the 68-year-old adult film personality pleaded not guilty to more than 30 counts of sexual assault, including 12 counts of rape. Stuart Goldfarb, his lawyer, also stated that his client is “innocent of all charges.”

Meanwhile, Jeremy’s alleged victims claim he used the same methods to lure women in. He would entice women to the Rainbow Bar and Grill’s employee bathroom on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood by telling them he knew a bathroom they could use while the public restrooms were closed, according to them.

Jeremy was a popular regular at the mentioned Bar and Grill before his arrest, and he had clearance to utilize the.