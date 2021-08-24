Victim claims R. Kelly gave her herpes and beat her with an Air Force 1 shoe.

According to one alleged victim, R. Kelly promised a 17-year-old aspiring singer stardom in exchange for sex, but instead gave her herpes and then beat her with his sneakers.

According to the New York Daily News, the 54-year-old musician, whose actual name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, met the high school junior at the Dolphin Hotel in Orlando, Florida, days after she caught his interest at an April 2015 concert during his “Black Panties” tour.

According to the New York Post, the lady, identified as Jane Doe 5, told jurors in Brooklyn federal court, “I was 17.”

Kelly’s number was allegedly given to Doe, now 23, by his associates, with the instruction, “Don’t tell anyone.” Kelly allegedly forced her to strip down to her underwear and coerced her into having oral sex with him during a meet-up disguised as an audition.

Kelly allegedly assured Doe, “I’ll take care of you for the rest of your life.” She was purportedly promised prominence in exchange for sex, but she eventually acquired herpes as a result of his actions.

“I suffered pain in my lower abdomen and pelvis every time we had sex,” she said. It had gotten to the point where I couldn’t even walk,” Doe was quoted as saying.

“Everyone has it, not a big deal,” Kelly allegedly remarked about the sexually transmitted disease. According to Doe, he also allegedly said, “I think you p—y is broken.”

“I was heartbroken. This man handed me something he knew he possessed on purpose. Doe testified, “That he could have controlled.”

Kelly is accused of having had years of control over Doe’s life, compelling her to get an abortion in 2017 and forcing her to produce a video falsely accusing her mother of abuse.

Kelly is also accused of hitting Doe with a size 12 Nike Air Force 1 shoe in an Atlanta Hyatt Hotel after she admitted to telling a friend about their connection.

“Are you ready to tell it like it is?” According to the New York Daily News, Kelly allegedly asked as he hit and slapped the victim, who was a foot shorter than the 6-foot-tall singer.

During her time with Kelly, Doe said she flew across the country on the singer’s dime to see his gigs. Kelly was apparently more interested in sex than singing, and she hoped it would kickstart her own singing career.

Doe’s testimony is anticipated to continue on Tuesday.

Kelly is charged with nine counts of racketeering, with prosecutors alleging that he sexually abused girls and women while enlisting the help of accomplices to recruit victims. Brief News from Washington Newsday.