Vicki Gunvalson’s accusations of cheating have been slammed by Steve Lodge, who says she will not accept a breakup.

Steve Lodge is retaliating against his ex-fiancée Vicki Gunvalson’s charges against him.

In a furious social media outburst on Friday, the 59-year-old “Real Housewives of Orange County” actress accused Lodge of infidelity, claiming her ex “lied” to her and “used” her.

Lodge refuted Gunvalson’s charges and said that the Bravo star will not accept their breakup, speaking out for the first time since their split was disclosed last month.

“In December of 2020, Vicki and I called it quits on our engagement and romance. In a statement to People, he stated, “I did this in person orally and explained it to her in writing.”

Lodge further claimed that he and Gunvalson had not been in “an intimate relationship” since September 2020, and that he has been living in his own condo in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, since January.

Lodge, who dated Gunvalson for three years before proposing in April 2019, said the two remained friends, but “obvious to me Vicki was still wanting more, which I told her was not possible.”

“I needed to move on with my life, but I couldn’t because of Vicki.” He went on to accuse his ex of spreading “total lies” about him on social media, saying, “I’m sad that Vicki cannot accept this, but it was time.”

The gubernatorial candidate ended his speech by wishing his ex-girlfriend “all the best.”

Lodge made the statement in response to Gunvalson’s nasty comments on pal Tamra Judge’s pro-Lodge Instagram post.

“He took advantage of me and lied to me.” He’s been dating a 36-year-old woman and isn’t who he claims to be. No Christian man would do what Lodge has done, according to Gunvalson.

“While resting in your bed, you’re running for governor with the help of your supporters.” Judge added, “#unfollow.”

Gunvalson said in another comment that Lodge once took his purported girlfriend to the reality star’s condo in Mexico while she was on a business trip out of town.

“He’s been making out in public locations all across my town in OC.” “It’s revolting,” she declared.

According to the site, Gunvalson has not responded to demands for comment.

Last month, Gunvalson and Lodge announced their separation. They had been engaged for two years before calling it quits.

On Instagram, Gunvalson stated, “The time has come for Steve and me to move ahead or move on, and we are…. moving on.” “There isn’t anything wrong with. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.