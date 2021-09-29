Vicki Gunvalson of the Real Housewives of Orange County was reportedly “traumatized” following her split from Steve Lodge.

Vicki Gunvalson’s engagement to ex fiancé Steve Lodge was called off by the latter, leaving the “Real Housewives of Orange County” star solo.

The 62-year-old former police officer is said to have started the breakup. According to Us Weekly, he reportedly called off his engagement to the 59-year-old TV celebrity when she was filming the Peacock spinoff “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” in the Berkshires.

According to the entertainment news outlet, “Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] offshoot show in the Berkshires.”

According to the insider, Gunvalson was shocked by the breakup and was distraught after Lodge informed her of his choice.

“She was traumatized after he told her this. It had ruined her life. She no longer wanted to be at [Dorinda Medley’s] house,” the person claimed.

After breaking up in June, the couple just reconciled. Gunvalson was the one who started the feud at the time. She seemed to be hoping that things would improve between them when they restarted their romance.

Although the cause for their breakup was not revealed, insiders speculated that distance was a major issue in why the gubernatorial candidate opted to part ways with the reality star.

“For the majority of the pandemic, Steve and Vicki had been living apart. “Steve has been living in Puerto Vallarta like he was a single man while Vicki was in the United States,” an insider told E! News last week.

According to another Us Weekly source, Gunvalson is “a mess” and “not OK” following their breakup. “She’s in bad shape,” says the narrator. She still has feelings for him.”

After meeting at a charity event in 2016, Gunvalson and Lodge began dating in 2016. They got engaged in April of this year and had planned to marry a year later. However, due to the COVID-19 epidemic, their wedding was postponed.

Gunvalson erased all images of her ex-boyfriend from her Instagram account at the same time as the news of their breakup surfaced. Their engagement announcement was also missing from her Instagram account. According to Page Six, the ex-couple has also unfollowed each other on social media.

Their split comes just days after it was revealed that Gunvalson argued with her “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” co-stars on set over her distaste to the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite this, the CEO of Coto Insurance has insisted that she is not an anti-vaxxer. Brief News from Washington Newsday.