Vasily Petrenko’s tenure as chief conductor of the Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra comes to an end with a standing ovation.

Last night, the Philharmonic Hall was filled with a mixture of excitement and grief as the moment everyone had been waiting for for the past 15 years finally arrived.

The fact that it was the first of Vasily Petrenko’s final three concerts as the Royal Liverpool Philharmonic Orchestra’s principal conductor stirred both feelings.

It will be an emotional moment for the orchestra and the city tomorrow as he drops his baton for the final time in this role.

After closing last year, a much-loved Merseyside department store will return.

Not only has he resurrected this musical behemoth, motivating its artists and management to strive for greater heights despite fantastic reviews and standing ovations, but he has also served as a global advocate for Liverpool.

His last concert is pure Petrenko, including works by his compatriot Shostakovich, whose music has expanded the Philharmonic’s repertory since the maestro’s arrival in 2004, as well as lesser-known works by Austrian Franz Schreker and an English suite by William Walton.

Michael Eakin, the RLPO’s chief executive, opened the concert by paying respect to the head conductor’s stay in Liverpool, which he described as the longest tenure of the position in over a century.

“I think we can all agree that this has been one of our most successful campaigns in our history,” he said.

“Not only has he brought his tremendous musical talent, but he has also brought his desire and determination to always try new things and to be a little bit better today than yesterday.

“Working with him in that sense has been tremendously inspiring.”

Petrenko was joined by pianist Simon Trpceski as the soloist for an explosive rendition of Shostakovich’s Concerto No. 2 in F Major, a collaboration that has delighted Philharmonic audiences for years.

As he conducts, Petrenko appears to embrace the music’s pace and emotion, sashaying through Schreker’s unique Der Geburtstag der Infantin and finishing Walton’s Facade: Suite No.1 with a sly gesture to the audience.

It seemed anticlimactic, as if the ending wasn’t significant enough, but there was more to come.

Unannounced Elgar’s Carissima from the orchestra, chosen by Petrenko for its representation of love, and. The summary comes to a close.