Vanna White Surprises Fans with Private Wedding to John Donaldson

Vanna White, the beloved co-host of ABC’s “Wheel of Fortune,” has stunned fans with the announcement of her secret wedding to longtime partner John Donaldson. The ceremony, which took place on January 21, 2026, was kept under wraps until White shared the joyful news with her followers on social media. In her Instagram and Facebook posts, the 68-year-old television icon expressed her excitement and shared intimate photos from the event.

“Surprise! We got married! John and I have been in love for more than a decade and a little while back, we wanted to make it official in a private ceremony,” White wrote, accompanied by photos of the couple in their wedding attire, including one where Donaldson is seen carrying White in a bridal pose. Another image shows the two holding hands by the pool, radiating warmth and happiness.

Celebrations and Reactions Pour In

The announcement quickly garnered congratulations from across the entertainment world. Ryan Seacrest, White’s current co-host on “Wheel of Fortune,” was among those celebrating the couple’s milestone, as was Maggie Sajak, daughter of White’s longtime colleague, Pat Sajak. Fans and colleagues flooded social media with well wishes, and White’s son, Nikko Santo Pietro, shared his excitement, posting, “Congrats mom and John!!”

White’s marriage to Donaldson marks a significant moment in her personal life, which has already seen numerous public milestones. She has been a fixture on “Wheel of Fortune” since 1982, working alongside Pat Sajak until his retirement in 2024, and now with Seacrest. While White’s professional life has evolved over the years, her relationship with Donaldson has remained steady and private.

The couple’s romance began in 2012, following White’s split from her previous husband, George Santo Pietro. The two first met at a barbecue hosted by White, where a mutual friend introduced them. White has since recalled thinking Donaldson was “really cute” and shared a memorable conversation that night. Over the years, their relationship blossomed, marked by family holidays and public appearances together. Donaldson has often been included in family celebrations, with White’s children, Nikko and daughter Giovanna “Gigi” Santo Pietro, welcoming him into the family fold.

While Donaldson’s personal life is more private, his background is impressive. Born in Santa Monica, California, he began his career as a laborer and carpenter before founding JDC Construction Development Group, a company specializing in property restoration and development. His business achievements, including major projects such as the restoration of earthquake-damaged buildings, have made him a successful entrepreneur.

In terms of financial standing, White remains a highly successful figure. She reportedly earns around $10 million annually from “Wheel of Fortune,” and her net worth is estimated at $85 million as of 2026. Beyond television, she has expanded her brand through ventures in real estate, crafting, and publishing, including her bestselling memoir, “Vanna Speaks.”

Despite the couple’s high-profile careers, they have kept their relationship largely private. Their decision to marry was a natural progression, according to White. “We’re very happy. We’ve been together for a long time, and we are just happy the way it is,” she told E! News in December 2025. “When you’ve been with someone for so long, you kind of feel like you’re already married. You don’t have to have that piece of paper.”

As the newlyweds look forward to their future, both professionally and personally, White’s career on “Wheel of Fortune” continues to thrive, and Donaldson’s construction business remains a key player in California’s real estate market. With a combination of success, stability, and private happiness, their relationship has become a symbol of enduring love in the public eye.

In a world where celebrity marriages often make headlines for all the wrong reasons, White and Donaldson’s story is a refreshing reminder that some of the best relationships are built on quiet joy and patience, shared away from the spotlight until the time feels right to share them with the world.