Vanna White Surprises Fans With Marriage to John Donaldson

Vanna White, the longtime co-host of Wheel of Fortune, has tied the knot with her partner of 14 years, John Donaldson. The couple, who have kept their relationship largely out of the public eye, announced the news on January 21, 2026, sharing a series of joyful wedding photos on Instagram. The intimate ceremony was a private affair, marking a significant personal milestone for White as she approaches her 45th anniversary on the beloved game show.

A Joyful Announcement

In an Instagram post filled with heartfelt moments, White, now 68, shared the news with her followers: “Surprise! We got married!” The post was accompanied by images from the ceremony and other snapshots from their years together. “John and I have been in love for more than a decade,” White continued, revealing that the couple had long discussed making it official in a private setting. The announcement was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages, including from the official Wheel of Fortune social media account and Maggie Sajak, daughter of the show’s former host Pat Sajak.

The couple first met in 2012 when a mutual friend introduced Donaldson, a real estate developer, to White at a barbecue at her home. White recalled the instant chemistry, saying she thought, “He’s really cute,” as the pair struck up a conversation. The couple’s relationship grew quietly, away from the paparazzi, and their decision to marry came after more than a decade of companionship.

A Private, Personal Celebration

In keeping with their low-key approach, the wedding was a private event. White wore a white beaded gown with silver heels, while Donaldson opted for a more relaxed look, pairing a suit with a slightly undone shirt. One photo from the day shows Donaldson carrying White bridal-style, both smiling broadly as they posed in a stone hallway. The couple has long been known for their strong, drama-free relationship, with White often praising Donaldson for his easy-going nature and the balance they bring to each other’s lives.

The wedding announcement comes at an interesting time for White’s career. As she nears her 45th year on Wheel of Fortune, rumors about her future on the show have circulated, especially after Pat Sajak’s retirement in 2024. However, White put those rumors to rest in December 2025 when she signed a two-year contract extension, indicating her commitment to the show for the foreseeable future. In an interview at the time, she noted, “At this point, I’m happy with my job, I’m continuing on Wheel, and we will take one year at a time.” Fans of the show have long admired White’s grace and optimism, both on-screen and in her personal life.

White’s down-to-earth approach, both on the job and in her personal relationships, has endeared her to viewers. After more than a decade together, her marriage to Donaldson represents a joyful, natural step forward in their quiet, contented life. As the couple embarks on this new chapter, it’s clear that their relationship is built on mutual respect, shared humor, and love—a foundation that continues to bring them happiness both on and off the screen.