Vanessa Hudgens explains why Cole Tucker is a good match for her: ‘We’re a lot alike.’

While some may feel that opposites attract, Vanessa Hudgens claims that some similarities in her boyfriend, baseball player Cole Tucker, have kept their relationship strong.

“We’re all the same, we’re all the same, we’re all the same. In an exclusive interview with ET, Hudgens said, “We’re such weirdos, it’s fantastic.”

When she met Tucker on a Zoom meditation session during the pandemic, the “High School Musical” alum claimed she “readily realized” he was “wonderful.”

“I first met Cole in a Zoom meditation group. Yes, it’s quite random,” Hudgens told ET. “You’ve got to love it, Zoom.”

“He’s just the right guy for me.” I am [content]. I truly am. It’s equally critical, in my opinion, to be grateful for everything you have in life. She continued, “I’ve been making it a priority, and I feel like it’s just been making magic happen even more.”

The 31-year-old actress was first seen with Tucker during a dinner date in Los Angeles in November of last year, only ten months after her breakup with longtime lover Austin Butler. With a selfie on her Instagram account, Hudgens hinted at the romantic evening, holding up a pink rose in front of the camera and writing, “Date night.”

On Valentine’s Day, Hudgens and Tucker made their romance official. “It’s you, it’s me, it’s us,” the actress captioned a snapshot of herself and Tucker in an intimate stance.

On the same day, the 24-year-old shared a photo with the actress, captioning it, “Happy V day.”

Hudgens told ET’s Katie Krause in November that she wanted a partner with “same fundamentals,” regardless of whether he worked in the entertainment industry or not.

In the interview, she added, “Your girl is open.” “At the end of the day, I believe it comes down to having similar fundamentals and a desire for the same things. I mean, I’m not choosy at all. … Like, I know what I want and if someone comes into the picture and can provide me all of those things, terrific; it doesn’t matter if they’re in the public eye or not – in fact, I prefer them not to be – but we’ll see, we’ll see.”