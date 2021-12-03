Vanessa Hudgens explains why a film about her immigrant parents should be made.

Vanessa Hudgens opened up about her parents’ struggles as immigrants in America, stating that a film based on their story should be made.

“There weren’t really that many ladies that looked like me and my mom and my family on TV when I was growing up,” the 32-year-old actress told Glamour Magazine on Thursday.

The actress went on to explain why it’s necessary to tell a variety of stories on television. She added that narrating tales allows people to connect with those who have faced challenges in their lives and to generate empathy for newcomers.

“It’s critical to convey all of the diverse tales because America, like the rest of the globe, is a vast melting pot,” she continued. “There are so many diverse tales that need to be shared in order for us to be exposed to them and have better empathy for various people.” Hudgens stated that she is waiting for her mother to publish a book on her experiences in order to adapt it into a film.

“As an immigrant who arrived in the United States knowing no one, I can’t image how stressful and challenging it must have been, never alone the problems she faced as a woman,” she continued. “My father was also a firefighter, so he was gone for a week and then back home for a week.” “Such a relatable story to so many women all over the world,” the actress feels, adding that the more experiences shared, “the more we can pull each other up.” Hudgens also spoke on how her father, Greg, who died of cancer in 2016, always encouraged her to pursue her dreams.

“He invested so much time and energy in helping me achieve my goals and having a career that allows me to do what I love,” she said. “So I felt compelled to do it because I knew that was what he would’ve wanted.” Hudgens is now filming a TV series called “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” which will be released next year. Joe Manganiello, Anya Chalotra, Ross Butler, Harry Lennix, and Monica Barbaro also star in the series.