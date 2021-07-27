Vanessa Hudgens Attends Filming Italy Festival In Stunning Golden Dress [Photos]

Vanessa Hudgens was seen in a golden ensemble at the Filming Italy Festival in Sardinia on Saturday.

The 32-year-old actress looked stunning in a golden crop top and flared bottoms. Her hair was pulled back into a tight updo, and she accessorized with gold earrings and a necklace around her neck. With her gold ensemble, she chose to wear black heels.

The breathtaking ensemble was worn by the “High School Musical” star on the third day of the festival, which was hosted at Forte Village Resort in Santa Margherita di Pula.

“Glowing.. Vanessa Hudgens looked amazing in a metallic gold crop top and matching trousers at the Filming Italy Festival in Sardinia,” stated one of the fans who shared the actress’ photographs on Twitter.

Hudgens spoke during a press conference at the same resort in Santa Margherita di Pula on Thursday, the first day of the tournament. Elizabeth Olsen, an actress, was also present.

“Elizabeth Olsen and Vanessa Hudgens during the Filming Italy Sardegna Festival,” a Twitter user captioned the photographs.

Heather Graham, Harvey Keitel, Elena Sofia Ricci, and Tiziana Rocca, the event’s originator, were among those who attended.

Hudgens has provided her voice to an upcoming animated film called “My Little Pony: A New Generation,” which will be released on September 24. Directors José Luis Ucha and Robert Cullen are in charge of the film.

Hudgens will also appear in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film “Tick, Tick… Boom!” Last month, Netflix released the official teaser for the film. The movie will be released this fall, according to the streaming giant. In addition to Hudgens, the film will feature Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, and Jordan Fisher from “The Amazing Spider-Man.”

In addition, the actress will star in the next third installment of the romantic comedy “The Princess Switch 3,” which is now in post-production. She is currently filming the television series “Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas,” which will be released in 2022.