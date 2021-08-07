Vanessa Bryant Settles With Her Mother Over Alleged Unpaid Work: News.

According to a report, Vanessa Bryant and her mother have settled their lawsuit.

According to court documents obtained by E! News on Friday, Sofia Urbieta, also known as Sofia Laine, and her daughter’s “entire case” has been “resolved.” The settlement’s details have not been made public.

Bryant and Laine have not replied to demands for comment from the source.

Months after her husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna were killed in a helicopter crash in January 2020, the mother of four was served with a lawsuit she called “disgraceful.”

In her December 2020 lawsuit, Laine claimed that her daughter owed her money for unpaid work she did as a “longtime personal assistant and nanny” for the couple and their four daughters, Natalia, 18, Gianna, Bianka, 4, and Capri, 2.

According to TMZ Sports, who broke the story first, she claimed she was owed $200,000, calculated at a rate of $96 per hour.

In an interview with Univision, Laine also claimed that Bryant abandoned her and ejected her from her home after the late NBA player “promised to take care of” her for the rest of her life. “She said to me, ‘I need you to leave this house.’ She also stated that she desired her car and that she desired it immediately,” Laine stated in Spanish.

Bryant refuted her mother’s claims, accusing Laine of extortion.

“My mother is still trying to wring a financial bonanza from our family,” she stated at the time in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of hers for nearly two decades, and she was never my or Kobe’s personal assistant or nanny. I’ve always been a stay-at-home mom, and my husband and I were full-time caregivers for our daughter.”

Laine, according to Bryant, was unconcerned about how the litigation was hurting her and her children.

Her mother, she claimed, planned to live off of them for the rest of her life and collect alimony on a weekly basis.

“Neither my husband nor I have ever discouraged or prevented her from supporting herself. This action is frivolous, humiliating, and will do irreparable harm. Bryant continued, “My husband never promised anything to my mother, and he would be very upset in her actions and lack of empathy.”

Laine retaliated by asserting that all she wanted was “what I worked for.”

“Vanessa, despite everything I’ve promised and accomplished for her and. Brief News from Washington Newsday.