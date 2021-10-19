Vanessa Bryant may be subjected to psychiatric evaluation.

In connection with the lawsuit she filed over the leaked images of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant and daughter Gianna, Vanessa Bryant has been ordered to undergo psychiatric evaluation.

According to court records obtained by People on Monday, the 39-year-old must prove she suffered emotional distress as a result of the publication of the photos from the January 2020 incident by obtaining an independent medical evaluation of her mental health.

Bryant is not the only one affected by the order. The families of the other helicopter accident victims who are part of the county’s lawsuit have been asked to do the same.

The county’s attorneys claimed in a court filing that “[the mental evaluations]are not only relevant, but required for the County to mount its defense to these claims and to analyze the presence, extent, and character of Plaintiffs’ alleged emotional injuries.”

Last year, Bryant filed an invasion of privacy lawsuit against Los Angeles County after photos of the helicopter crash site in Calabasas, California, were allegedly “shown off” by county employees and “publicly disseminated,” despite her personal request that the area be protected from photographers and designated as a “no-fly zone” by responders and authorities.

According to Today, Bryant and the families of the other seven people killed in the incident are suing the county for tens of millions of dollars in damages.

The defendants stated in a motion filed last Friday that Bryant and the other family members engaged in the lawsuit suffered “serious mental distress” as a result of the tragedy, not the distribution of the photographs.

“Plaintiffs cannot claim to be suffering from continuous depression, anxiety, or significant emotional distress and then refuse to provide evidence to back their allegations,” the county said, before adding that psychiatric evaluations will be crucial in its defense.

Meanwhile, according to ESPN, California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation making it illegal for first responders and rescuers to take unauthorized images of persons who died at the site of a crime or an accident.