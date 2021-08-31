Vanessa Bryant Attends Dolce & Gabbana’s Fashion Show in Italy [Photos].

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, spent the weekend in Venice, Italy, where she joined A-list celebrities for the highly anticipated Dolce & Gabbana show. The mother of four attended the fashion show in a gorgeous ensemble and uploaded a number of photos on Instagram.

Vanessa, 39, stood for the camera in a teal long-sleeved gown with blue gemstone accents in the bodice in a snapshot shared on Sunday. Teal diamond drop earrings completed her ensemble.

She wore a black and white zebra-print dress with bell sleeves and a plunging neckline in another photo, which she accented with a set of drop earrings.

Vanessa also shared a brief video of herself having fun with famous friends Jennifer Hudson and Ciara, who were also in attendance at the concert.

She also photographed moments from Dolce & Gabbana’s runway presentation, which included lavish Elizabethan-era-inspired gowns.

Vanessa’s journey comes after she handed off her eldest daughter, 18-year-old Natalia Bryant, at the University of Southern California, just a few weeks ago.

“Today was a difficult day. (This was prior to the tears falling.) Vanessa posted on Instagram recently, “I’ve been missing [two-fingers emoji] forever.”

“I’ve been missing [two-fingers emoji] for a long time. @nataliabryant, I adore you. BE EPIC and FIGHT ON,” she said, referring to her late husband Kobe Bryant and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant, both of whom perished in a helicopter crash in January 2020 that also took the lives of seven other people.

Bianka and Capri, Natalia’s younger sisters, were also featured in the article.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ daughters D’Lila, Jessie, and Chance made their modeling debut at the Dolce & Gabbana presentation.

D’Lila and Jessie, twins, walked the runway in contrasting dresses with ribbons and hair ornaments. Chance donned a dark-colored garment with red ribbons that was identical to Chance’s.

Leni Klum, Heidi Klum’s 17-year-old daughter, walked down the runway in a blue satin gown with a glittering crown.

Heidi shared a photo of her baby after she walked the runway on Instagram, where she could be seen smiling at her mother.

Heidi wrote, “The smile when she sees mom @leniklum.”

Heidi also shared a photo of Leni, captioning it with, “You look gorgeous @leniklum @dolcegabbana Alta Moda presentation.”