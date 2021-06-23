Vanessa Bolosier discusses Creole Caribbean cuisine, ancestry, and large-bowl meals.

You’ll wish you had food writer and supper club host Vanessa Bolosier by your side if you ever get caught in a crab’s twisted pincers. “I know how to get away,” she wisely explains. “Press their eyeballs and they’ll let you go; I had all the training as a kid, good home training.”

Bolosier grew up on the French Caribbean islands of Guadeloupe and Martinique, and it was her father who taught her how to farm crates of live crabs in the weeks leading up to Easter in preparation for delicacies like crab callaloo and crab matete (spicy rice with crabmeat). “Not only would we feed them chillies, but also spring onions, garlic, and thyme, and the flesh is different. It’s a tad softer. It’s delicious. The change is palpable. It’s the same thing if you feed your animals organic, lovely grass or grain – they won’t taste the same,” Bolosier explains.

Her cookbook, Sunshine Kitchen, was inspired by her frustration at not being able to access the regional variety of Caribbean food she grew up eating in the United Kingdom. “There are a plethora of cookery books where you can learn about food from the north or south of Italy, and that’s just one country,” says Bolosier, 37. But when it comes to Caribbean food, “generally everything is lumped together,” she adds, and “food that actually originates from Jamaica” is frequently assumed.

She attributes some of this homogenization to migration. “The majority of the people who went to the UK were of Jamaican origin,” she continues, whereas migration from French Caribbean islands has been more common in France, so “the food I’m talking about is the food people know; no one knows what jerk chicken is in France.” Nobody has any idea what ackee is. Some of the ingredients and spices are the same, but the way they’re used is vastly different.”

When you consider funding and how challenging the restaurant sector can be in general, displaying regional flavors becomes even more difficult. “ The ability to persuade people to come. (This is a brief piece.)