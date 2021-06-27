Vanessa Bolosie demonstrates how to flambé bananas. r

“Guadeloupe and Martinique’s most popular dessert. Traditionally, ordinary bananas were used, but we found them to be too soft, so my mother developed a harder version with ripe plantains,” reveals food writer Vanessa Bolosier.

“It became a family recipe,” says the author. When my sister and I were living in Paris, I used to bake these when I missed home, and she couldn’t get enough of them. When she cooks them, she replaces the sugar with cane syrup and adds vanilla.”

Recipe for flambé bananas

Ingredients are as follows: (Serves 4)

2 plantains that are fairly ripe

50g butter (4 tbsp)

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp. nutmeg, grated

150 g granulated golden sugar

1 lime’s juice

3–4 tablespoons white rum

Method:

Peel the plantains and cut them lengthwise into three slices. In a frying pan (skillet), melt the butter and cook the plantains on both sides until golden.

Combine the cinnamon, nutmeg, sugar, and lime juice in a mixing bowl. Pour the rum into the pan and, when the flames burst to life, either tilt the pan slightly so it meets the flame (if using a gas stove) or hold a match near the pan (if using an electric stove) to flambé the bananas. Immediately serve .

TIP: Before serving, grate some lime zest over the bananas and serve with coconut or vanilla ice cream.

Vanessa Bolosier’s Sunshine Kitchen: Delicious Creole Recipes From The Heart Of The Caribbean is published by Pavilion Books and costs £12.99. Clare Winfield took the photos. It’s now available.