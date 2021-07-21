Van Jones Net Worth: Jeff Bezos’ $100 Million Recipient Earns $1 Million Per Year, According to Reports

Van Jones, a CNN commentator, is one of two persons to whom Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has given a $100 million prize for “demonstrating courage” and being a “unifier.”

Bezos announced Tuesday that he will give Jones and José Andrés, the chef and head of the organization World Central Kitchen, each $100 million after flying to the edge of space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket ship, CNN reported. The money came from his Courage and Civility Award, which recognizes people who work to bring people together in a divisive world.

Jones and Andrés were free to do “anything they want” with the $100 million, according to the billionaire, whether they want to donate it to their respective charities or “split the wealth.”

“Sometimes dreams come true,” Jones stated as he accepted the trophy.

He told Bezos, “You bet on me, and I appreciate it,” and that he planned to give the money to “others who have a similar attitude.”

Regardless of how he intends to spend the enormous sum, Jones, who is estimated to be worth $5 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, will be ecstatic. According to CNN, the 52-year-old political commentator gets $1 million every year.

“Crossfire,” “The Messy Truth with Van Jones,” “The Van Jones Show,” and “The Redemption Project with Van Jones” are just a few of the programmes he has launched and hosted at CNN throughout the years. Jones’ books “The Green Collar Economy,” “Rebuild the Dream,” and “Beyond the Messy Truth” have all been New York Times bestsellers.

He won an Emmy Award for “The Messy Truth VR Experience,” which he co-produced, last year for outstanding original interactive program.

Jones is also the creator and president of the Dream Corps, which, according to his website, includes multiple non-profit groups under its umbrella, including #cut50, #YesWeCode, and Green for All.

Yes We Code intends to teach 100,000 low-income kids to code, according to Jones, while #cut50 focuses on bipartisan solutions to criminal justice reform issues.

Jones made news earlier this year after he was romantically linked to Kim Kardashian following her breakup with Kanye West. Last month, though, during Part 1 of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reunion, the reality star cleared the air.

“Van texted me and said, ‘This rumor has gotten me so many dates, and I’m so grateful, so I owe you,’” says the author. According to E! News, Kardashian said.

In 2018, Kardashian and Jones collaborated for the first time.