Vampire Drama ‘Sinners’ Makes History with 16 Oscar Nominations

The vampire drama “Sinners” has made history at the 2026 Academy Awards by becoming the first film to receive 16 nominations, surpassing the previous record of 14 nods held by iconic films such as “All About Eve,” “Titanic,” and “La La Land.” Directed by Ryan Coogler, best known for his work on “Black Panther,” the film has drawn widespread attention not only for its staggering Oscar recognition but also for its unique blend of history, race, and supernatural horror.

Plot and Themes

Sinners follows the story of identical twins Elijah “Smoke” and Elias “Stack” Moore, both portrayed by Michael B. Jordan. Veterans of World War I, the brothers return to their hometown of Clarksdale, Mississippi, after a seven-year absence in Chicago. There, they open a juke joint for the local Black community, only to face relentless attacks from both vampires and the Ku Klux Klan. The film’s premise draws heavily from the folklore surrounding Mississippi blues legend Robert Johnson, who is said to have sold his soul to the devil at the crossroads in exchange for musical fame.

Jordan plays dual roles as the troubled twins, while British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku takes on the role of Annie, Smoke’s estranged wife. The cast also includes Hailee Steinfeld as Mary, Stack’s ex-girlfriend, and Miles Caton as Samuel “Sammie” Moore, the twins’ cousin. Caton’s performance earned him a nomination for the BAFTA Rising Star Award. Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy also appears in the film, playing the elderly version of Sammie. Delroy Lindo plays the character of Delta Slim.

Oscar Nominations

The film’s remarkable Oscar tally includes nominations for Best Picture, Best Director for Coogler, and Best Adapted Screenplay. Michael B. Jordan is nominated for Best Actor, while Wunmi Mosaku and Delroy Lindo are nominated for Best Supporting Actress and Best Supporting Actor, respectively. “Sinners” also received recognition in several technical categories, including Cinematography (Autumn Durald Arkapaw), Costume Design (Ruth E. Carter), and Editing (Michael P. Shawver). Additionally, Ludwig Goransson’s original score and the song “I Lied to You” are nominated for Best Original Score and Best Original Song.

The film’s visual effects, production design, and sound departments have also garnered nominations, reflecting the movie’s ambitious scope. With these 16 nominations, “Sinners” has emerged as one of the most acclaimed films of the year, surpassing even the most prestigious works in film history.

In addition to its Oscar success, “Sinners” has already secured major wins at other award ceremonies. The Golden Globe Awards saw the film pick up accolades for Best Original Score and Cinematic Achievement. The film has also won multiple awards at the Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, the US National Society of Film Critics, and the Dublin Film Critics’ Circle.

Despite mixed reviews from critics, the film has sparked important conversations about race, historical injustices, and supernatural elements intertwined with real-world struggles. The Hollywood Reporter called the film “rule-defying,” while Rolling Stone labeled it “messy but rollicking.” The Guardian noted that the film’s supernatural aspects could be seen as excessive but praised its bold approach to race and history. Esquire hailed it as a “faithfully superb” exploration of race and unhealed wounds in American society.