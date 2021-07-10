Valerie Bertinelli Gets Angry Over Weight Criticism: ‘You’re Not Being Helpful.’

Valerie Bertinelli Gets Emotional Over Criticism About Her Weight: ‘You’re Not Being Helpful’

Valerie Bertinelli has spoken out about being offended by an online comment made by a viewer.

The “Valerie’s Home Cooking” actress said she made the “error” of checking the comments on some of her dishes online and spotted a message from one individual telling her she “needed to lose weight” in an emotional video.

“Because see, I don’t have a scale or I don’t have clothes that I’m trying to put on every day, and I don’t have mirrors so I don’t see what’s become of me,” she said sarcastically in the video she uploaded on Instagram. “So I needed that help to let me know that I need to lose weight.”

After that, the Food Network anchor slammed the troll for being useless. She discussed her challenges with weight loss and stated that she would “lose the weight and keep it off” if she could.

“You’re not being helpful,” she said. “Because when you see somebody who has put some weight on, my first thought is, ‘That person is obviously going through some things.'”

Bu gönderiyi Instagram’da gör Valerie Bertinelli (@wolfiesmom)’in paylaştığı bir gönderi



“But since I haven’t been successful with that my entire life — at 61, I’m still battling with [it],” Bertinelli continued. Do you think I’m not fed up with it, lady? “Not in the least bit helpful.”

“aren’t we tired of body shaming women yet?! smh,” she asked “I was going to delete my stories because it’s a little embarrassing and scary to be so vulnerable. But then I realized it was hitting a ‘good’ nerve with so many of you who were so sweet to dm and share your same vulnerability and struggles.”

“We could all use a little more love, patience, and grace,” she concluded, “because we never know what someone else is going through.” So there you have it. I’m not going to delete anything. “It’s mine.”

Bertinelli has had a difficult year as a result of the pandemic. Eddie Van Halen, her ex-husband, passed away from throat cancer in October 2020. According to Page Six, the exes were married from 1981 until 2007 and have a 30-year-old son named Wolfgang.