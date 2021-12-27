V Will Appear On Season 2 Of ‘Squid Game,’ According To BTS’ ARMY This is why.

Fans were astonished when Lee Jung-Jae posted a selfie with BTS’ Kim Tae-Hyung, also known as V, on Monday.

The “Squid Game” star did not add a commentary to the photo, but it has already received over 1.8 million likes, with the majority of fans swooning over the meeting of two of South Korea’s most popular entertainers.

Lee has been taking selfies with local and worldwide superstars such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Elle Fanning, Eva Chow, and Blackpink’s Jennie Kim since launching a personal Instagram account in October.

Lee’s photo with V has caused BTS fans (known as ARMY) to believe that the 25-year-old singer and dancer will appear in a cameo role in Netflix’s biggest hit of 2021’s second season.

V dressed up as a “Squid Game” guard on the third day of their “Permission To Dance” concert in L.A. earlier this month, much to the pleasure of their fans.

This Twitter user simply captioned a photo of V in his Squid Game costume, “#V.”

“While V should never truly wear a mask, I am loving for this BTS x Squid Game mashup,” Netflix said on Twitter.

ARMYs flocked to Twitter on Monday to start a hot topic discussing the selfie and how it could hint at V’s likely presence on the hit Korean series.

“The Squid Game” Taehyung was followed on Instagram by Hoyeon Jung. Taehyung is dressed as a squid in a squid game outfit. Hoyeon Jung was pleased with his photo of a squid game. Squid game actor Jung Jae Lee released a selca with Taehyung on Netflix Korea’s Instagram account. “Taehyung on Squid Game S2?” tweeted @WoogasquadPH on Twitter.

BTS is presently on hiatus following their sold-out four-day concert in Los Angeles and their engagement in California’s “Jingle Ball Tour” in 2021.

After testing positive for Covid-19, Suga, RM, and Jin are temporarily quarantined at home.

Meanwhile, the American Film Institute (AFI) will honor “Squid Game” with a special award in January 2022. Hwang Dong-nine-episode hyuk’s Korean series is the only foreign TV production among the AFI awardees next year.

At the 31st Annual Gotham Awards in New York City in November, “Squid Game” won the award for Breakthrough Series – Long Format.