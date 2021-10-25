V of BTS is hurt before the online concert for ‘Permission To Dance,’ and has to perform from a chair.

The boyband’s online concert “Permission to Dance on Stage,” which took place on Sunday, was another watershed event for the group. Unfortunately, due to a leg injury, one of the group’s members, V, had to perform from a chair.

V, or Kim Taehyung, was in attendance at the concert, which was streamed live on Venewlive. Throughout the show, though, he stayed sitting.

V suffered soreness in his calf muscle, which is positioned in the rear of the lower leg, during practices, according to BigHit Music, BTS’ music company. While he was not in a hospital, his attending physicians advised him to avoid excessive activities in order to avoid exacerbating the injuries.

“On the evening of October 23, V suffered pain in his calf muscles during rehearsal and went to a local hospital for an assessment and treatment. According to Army Magazine’s tweet, “it was the view of the medical personnel that while there was no issue impacting the bones in his legs, he should refrain from violent movements such as choreography or stage performance for the time being.”

BTS fans flocked to Twitter to show their support for the injured member.

“Taehyung must’ve been very thrilled for the concert, he’s really strong,” a fan remarked. “I hope he feels better soon.” @GetBetterSoonTae.” Another ARMY expressed their best wishes to the beloved BTS member and advised him to take care of himself.

“Permission to Dance on Stage” began with virtual cheers when RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jin, Jimin, and Jungkook entered the stage of Seoul’s Olympic Stadium. The group then performed “ON,” their first song. V sat in a chair and sang with them.

As seen in photographs tweeted by KpopHerald, fireworks shot through the sky as the group played its hits in front of nearly empty seats at the massive venue.

“A final official photo from @BIGHIT MUSIC of the @BTS twt concert, showing the Olympic Stadium with the stage lit up but the seats vacant. Next time, I hope to see this place packed with ARMYs from all over the world. It wrote in the caption, “#PTD ON STAGE #ARMY.”

Meanwhile, another admirer submitted a video of the K-pop sensation singing “Burning Up (Fire)” right in front of the selfie cam. V is then seen singing from his seat in the video.

The boys changed into several outfits throughout the show, including a black ensemble for the song “Black Swan,” which lasted more than 200 minutes. Feathers were flung into the air as well. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.