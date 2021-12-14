V by BTS surpasses 25 million Instagram followers and sets two new Guinness World Records.

BTS’ V may be new to Instagram, but he’s already established two new Guinness World Records for gaining the most Instagram followers in the shortest amount of time.

Just over a week after each of them opened their individual Instagram profiles on December 6, Kim Tae-Hyung, popularly known as V, has become the most followed BTS member on Instagram.

V won the game in terms of follower count among the seven members of the famed boyband, reaching one million followers in just 43 minutes.

However, it appears that ARMY, the singer/most dancer’s devoted admirers, want to catch up with him. V amassed almost 10 million Instagram followers in under four hours and 52 minutes, effectively breaking two Guinness World Records.

V currently has 25.7 million followers on Instagram, while the rest of the group — RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, and Jungkook – each have over 22 million followers.

According to Guinness World Records, the shortest time to reach one million followers changes every time a new star joins the network.

Taeil Moon of NCT, a member of another Korean boyband, previously held the title. Rupert Grint of “Harry Potter” and Jennifer Aniston of “Friends” are the two former title holders.

While this is V’s first Guinness Global Record, BTS smashed five world records after the release of “Butter” in May on YouTube and Spotify.

The most viewed video on YouTube in 24 hours, the most viewed YouTube music video in 24 hours by a K-pop group, the most streamed track on Spotify in the first 24 hours with 11 million streams, the most streamed act on Spotify, and the most viewers for the premiere of a video on YouTube with 3.9 million concurrent viewers on May 21 were the records.

BTS also earned Spotify’s most-streamed account prior to the release of “Butter,” with their singles “Dynamite” and “Boy With Luv” becoming the most-streamed music.

After breaking so many records this year, the “Permission To Dance” singers were inducted into the Guinness World Records 2022 Hall of Fame.

“Despite their youth, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook have made an impact on today’s cultural scene, breaking free from the confines of their home market and a language, South Korean, that is still mostly unknown to the international public.”

