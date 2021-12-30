V, a member of BTS, turns 26 and receives heartfelt messages from his bandmates, including Lizzo [Photos].

BTS’ Kim Tae-Hyung, better known as V, turned 26 on Thursday and was greeted with a swarm of happy birthday messages from his bandmates and buddy, Grammy-winning musician Lizzo.

BTS members RM and Jimin took the lead on Wednesday night, tweeting birthday messages to V alongside never-before-seen candid photos of the singer.

Jimin used the group’s official Twitter account to share a snapshot of a visibly irritated V, who could have been woken from a sound slumber and pranked by his bandmates for a candid photograph.

“I love you,” she says. Jimin titled his tweet, “Happy Birthday Bro.”

RM also wrote the same statement accompanying a photo of the birthday child in another unguarded moment on the group’s official Twitter account.

J-Hope posted a snapshot of V on his Instagram story, which V then reposted on his record-breaking Instagram page. Aside from that, J-Hope captioned a shot of himself and V wearing bright shirts, “My bro.” J-Instagram Hope’s story, which featured V in a blue patterned shirt, was tweeted by a fan.

V set two new Guinness World Records earlier this month by becoming the first person to reach one million and ten million Instagram followers.

The boyband’s official Twitter page shared eight more photographs of V, as well as the hashtags #HAPPYVDAY and #HappyBirthdayTaehyung, which quickly became trending.

Lizzo, a BTS fan and singer, uploaded a fan-created artwork of herself and V on Twitter, writing, “#HAPPYVDAY somebody made this and it’s soooo sweet!” V, I’d want to wish you a very happy birthday.” The artwork was inspired by a shot taken at Harry Styles’ November concert in Los Angeles, where he finally met V, Jungkook, Jimin, and J-Hope.

The vocalist of “Truth Hurts” has been outspoken in her support for BTS, particularly V and Jimin. Following a fan’s suggestion, she even composed freestyle rap verses devoted to the duo in September.

“I love you/you love me/just like Jimin love some V,” Lizzo rapped, highlighting the two BTS members’ friendship.

In the same month, she performed a live version of “Butter” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge.

Early this month, the “Boys” singer attended the first day of the “BTS Permission To Dance – L.A.” concert. “Timelapse- amazing,” she tweeted after seeing a timelapse of the show.