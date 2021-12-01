Using Primark and The Range deals, a couple transforms a ‘damp’ caravan.

A Yorkshire couple has transformed their wet second-hand trailer into a Scandi-style sanctuary.

Over the summer, Bex Ambler and her boyfriend Tom purchased an ancient caravan to spend their vacations in with their rescue dogs.

The caravan, however, quickly became apparent to have a significant damp problem. The couple opted to fix it themselves after being quoted £2,000 to do so.

Bex and Tom spent just £800 to renovate their 2002 Bailey Pageant Champagne trailer into a Scandi-inspired holiday home in just five weeks.

“We felt the caravan was in fantastic condition,” Bex, 29, told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. “Unfortunately, due to our being utter amateurs, we didn’t carry a damp meter, which is my number one advice.” They cost around £15, and you can order them on Amazon.

“Unfortunately, as soon as we started painting and tearing things down, we discovered a lot of wet.” We acquired a multi-tool from B&Q and started stripping everything down to the shell before replacing the polystyrene, plyboard, and batons.” To help remodel the caravan, Bex and Tom chose discounts from highstreet stores including The Range and IKEA.

“We repapered over the top then got back to painting with Frenchic paint from the Alfresco line,” Bex explained. I recovered the sofas and dining chairs myself, using throws from The Range and rugs from IKEA, as well as finding a person on eBay who restores buttons in your preferred fabric.

“For the front seats, I used three throws from The Range. Each one cost £25 to buy. I just trimmed them to size and attached a piece of thin plywood to the back. I was concerned that it would be uncomfortable to sleep on, but with a gel mattress topper, you won’t feel a thing.

“For the worktops, we used DC Fix, which is a nightmare to install but looks fantastic once it’s done.” Make sure you have a smoothing tool and a hairdryer on hand to get the edges nice and tight; any minor bubbles may be popped afterwards with a pin.

“The door is finished with DC Fix white as well.”

