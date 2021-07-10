Using discounts from Dunelm, B&M, Aldi, and Argos, a couple transforms dreadful decking into a gorgeous pergola.

It’s all too easy to get started on a garden project and then get sidetracked or run out of time to complete it.

After constructing their decking, one couple had this problem, but the space has since been transformed into a gorgeous pergola with outdoor chairs, a grill, and a movie screen.

To complete the luxurious pergola, the two used discounts from Dunelm, Aldi, and B&M.

Carly Walley, 32, began the project with her partner Peter during a “very wet, horrible week,” as she put it.

She told LatestDeals.co.uk, a money-saving website: “The decking outside used to look terrible; there was always a puddle in the center and it never looked finished.

“This portion of the garden was a poor patch of soil when we first moved in. Although we added stones, it didn’t look quite right, so we decked it over last year, and we’ve finally finished it.

“We intended to finish the space with a pergola and a grilling area, as well as work on the patio.

“It was made up of ugly, weird, miscolored, and mismatched slabs when we moved in. As a temporary remedy, we had painted it a solid color, but I was never satisfied with it.

“Now we’ve completely altered the region without incurring any significant costs.

“I found some good deals at Dunelm, Home Bargains, Aldi, Amazon, B&M, and B&Q. I wanted the outside of the house to be as well-decorated as the interior, so it appears to be quite welcome.

“I got a couple of the supplies before we started the main project. For £12 each, I bought two artificial hanging baskets from Dunelm called white topiary balls.

“I also bought a basket for £12 to keep my throws in. It has a macramé pattern and will be used indoors if the weather becomes bad.”

Carly continued, " "I also picked up some inexpensive placemats while shopping at Dunelm; I wanted something that wouldn't break the bank. I paid £4.25 for four of these in black woven fabric.