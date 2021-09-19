Using discounts from B&M, IKEA, One Below, and B&Q, a woman improves her bathroom.

Using DIY techniques and low-cost purchases, a lady has entirely changed her boring white bathroom into a fashionable area.

After finding inspiration online, Julie Pentlow, a teaching assistant, decided to give her ordinary bathroom a facelift.

Julie was able to save thousands of dollars on the bathroom renovation by employing creative DIY tricks and goods from low-cost merchants.

Home Customers who shop at bargain stores laud the ‘amazing’ bathroom change.

“I saw individuals on Facebook groups saving money by remodelling their bathrooms to give them a new look, so I decided to give it a go myself!” the 32-year-old explained her motivation for the project to LatestDeals.co.uk.

“I was looking for other ideas on the internet when I came across Scandinavian design. It has a very soothing and pleasant atmosphere about it, which provides a wonderful sense of escapism!”

Julie began her bathroom renovation by acquiring goods from retailers such as B&Q and B&M, such as paint and tiles.

“My first destination was B&Q, where I picked up Dulux Rich Black for £17 and White Satin V33 Wall Tile and Panelling Paint for £25,“ she explained. I also had to consider the bath, which was riddled with black mold.

“To cover it all up, I bought Unibond Re-New Sealant from Amazon for £5. Another area that needed attention was the floor tiles, so I purchased a £3.99 Black Grout Pen from Amazon.”

The next step was cleaning the entire space, which Julie accomplished with the help of intelligent DIY hacks. “I cleaned up my dirty shower screen after watching a tip on YouTube,” she explained. In the original video, they use a razor blade and white vinegar; I used a paint scraper, white vinegar, Viakal spray, and Elbow Grease spray and it looked like a brand new shower screen!”

Julie then painted the room herself and replaced the tiles. “I renovated my tired-looking bath panel by utilizing self-adhesive wall tiles,” she explained. They were £1 a sheet from One Below, and the whole thing cost me £15 in total. For £15, I ordered several self-adhesive wall caddies from Amazon.

“It was rather simple to install the self-adhesive tiles on the bath panel..”

“The summary comes to an end.”