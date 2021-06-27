Using B&Q and TK Maxx discounts, a woman converts a run-down bathroom into a dinosaur refuge.

Every parent longs for the day when they can stop dealing with soiled diapers, so one frugal mother decided to assist her child with potty training by designing his own dinosaur-themed bathroom.

Dawn Sheppard, 42, decided to potty train her three-year-old son after learning she was expecting her third child, and she chose a dinosaur-themed bathroom to assist him.

‘We moved to our forever home in July 2020 and it required a lot of maintenance,’ she told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. I was pregnant with our third child at the time and realized I didn’t want to be changing two sets of diapers.

“So, to help our young child potty train, I decided to paint our downstairs toilet with a dinosaur motif. I knew exactly what the theme would be because we are a dinosaur-obsessed family.”

The first stage was to gather supplies, which Dawn did on the cheap thanks to online sales, B&Q, and Facebook Marketplace.

She bought green metal and wood paint for £15, then emerald green metro tiles for £30 at B&Q.

She then went to B&Q and bought a toilet for £47 and a vanity unit with a basin sink for £67, taking advantage of a 20% off promotion. After that, Best 4 Flooring provided some Portuguese tile effect vinyl flooring for £50, and then it was time for the major event: the dinosaur wallpaper.

Dawn purchased two rolls of wallpaper from World of Wallpaper for £12.49 each before travelling to Facebook Marketplace to score her finest deal: a brand new radiator cover for £30, despite the fact that it was originally priced at £95.

Dawn was ready to get started once she had everything she needed. “The toilet and sink in that room were horrible, so as soon as we bought it, I went into overdrive to get them out of the house,” she added.

Dawn started to work, starting with a clean slate.

Dawn started painting on the pipes with her B&Q green paint to start creating the jungle theme. The summary comes to a close.