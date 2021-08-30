Using B&M goods, a woman transforms a drab kitchen into a green haven for £30.

For about £30, a shrewd shopper has entirely changed her drab kitchen into a green haven.

We all know how easy it is to let a kitchen grow outdated or worn over time, especially when professional upgrades can be costly.

Heidi Vanacore, 30, chose to transform her apartment on the cheap with B&M products.

Shoppers at B&M are enamored with the shelving unit they “need” right now.

“Some of my kitchen cabinets were discolored- I’m presuming from sunshine over time- so I wanted to change them so they were all the same color,” she told money-saving website LatestDeals.co.uk. I had previously successfully up-cycled an old kitchen table with Frenchic paint.

“I’d also noticed a number of folks painting or applying vinyl to their cabinets. Painting felt like a much more manageable task for me. I suppose I would’ve required someone to come over and assist me in properly laying vinyl down without any bubbles or creases.”

Heidi claims that coming up with her design idea was simple because she adores the color green.

“I’ve always adored the color green,” she continued. My mother’s kitchen walls are currently painted a dark green, which I adore. Green cabinets appealed to me because it is a color that is rarely seen.

“I was tired of seeing so many grey and neutral spaces. I, too, enjoy a variety of original designs and dislike following in the footsteps of others. Because I find it easier to redecorate with white walls and color accents, I prefer to do so.

“I upcycled a kitchen table with white Frenchic paint and covered the seats with a green leaf design material before moving into my first home. This encouraged me to use the color green as well.

“At the moment, I’m very into all of the botanical designs. Because my kitchen is small, I decided that keeping things simple was the best option. While I like more original designs, this one worked well with the cabinets that were already in place.”

The next step was gathering supplies, which Heidi did on the cheap because she already had much of what she needed.

She stated: “The summary has come to an end.”