Using an old chest of drawers, savvy mother creates her own kitchen island.

A mother who has long desired a kitchen island devised a brilliant way to create her own without paying a dime.

Kym Brookes, 30, from Staffordshire, didn’t want to spend hundreds of pounds on a new kitchen island, so she reused an old chest of drawers.

Kym, a mother of two, transformed the drawers into a sleek white kitchen island with white DC Fix and wood glue she already had on hand.

“I opted to cover the drawers with white DC Fix that I already had from when I wrapped my kitchen cupboards,” Kym told Latestdals.co.uk. I secured my table top to the tops of the drawers with wood glue and screws, and added legs for extra support using the base from my dining table. I cleaned all of the surfaces in preparation for applying the DC Fix.

“I used wood glue on the tops of the drawers, weighted them down, and let them dry overnight.” The next day, we made the legs out of the base of our dining table. I had to cut a little off each because they were a little too long for the island’s height. My partner drilled two holes in the table top in each corner when we got them to the appropriate size so we could add screws for further stability.

“I next used the DC Fix I’d used on the drawers to cover the table top and screws for a more seamless finish. My family adores it; once I finished it, I gave my mother some photos, and she is now on the lookout for a set of drawers so I may replicate it in her kitchen.

Kym transformed the chest of drawers into a kitchen island in two days and spent no money because she already had all of the items she needed.

“I adore it now that it’s finished, and it makes my kitchen feel so much bigger,” she continued. When I’m cooking for my family, the island also provides me with more worktop space.

