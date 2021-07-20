Usher Discusses His 10-Month-Old Daughter, Saying, “I Love Being A Girl Dad”

Usher has spoken up about his 10-month-old daughter, Sovereign Bo, and his role as a proud father.

On Monday, the 42-year-old musician stated that he enjoys “being a girl parent” on “Good Morning America.”

He said it’s because he’s “changing my hues; I’m wearing pink and cool stuff like that.”

With his ex-wife Tameka Foster, the singer has two sons: Naviyd Ely Raymond and Usher Raymond V.

During the interview, he said, “I’m really enjoying this little baby boom of ours.” “We’ve had a lot of fun with this new addition to the family.”

In addition, the singer wishes for his children to listen to his music more frequently.

“I wish my children would listen to my music more,” he remarked. “In fact, Naviyd, my second son, is the one who listens to my music the most. Usher is unconcerned. She just likes it when I sing to her, Sovereign.”

The musician posted a nice snapshot of his kid on Instagram last month. While looking at her father, baby Sovereign kept her right hand on his chin in the snap. At the time, singer Eric Bellinger commented on the page, writing, “Nothing Else Matters.” The post was also liked by Justin Bieber.

In September 2020, the “There Goes My Baby” singer and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea welcomed their first child, a daughter. The couple is currently expecting their second child. In May, Usher hosted the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and his girlfriend walked the red carpet with a baby bulge.

Marshmello’s music video “Too Much,” which was released on Oct. 23, 2020, featured the singer last. He also worked on the TV show “The Sauce” as an executive producer and judge.

He’ll be performing in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on Friday. Live Nation Las Vegas and Caesars Entertainment will donate $1 from each ticket sold to Usher’s New Look, a non-profit organization (UNK).