Users of the Mersey Tunnels will notice significant changes as a result of the installation of new video technology.

The Fast Tag account system will be changed when a significant project to install video equipment at the Mersey Tunnels was finished.

Following an £850,000 programme, video technology will be introduced at both Mersey Tunnels on Wednesday, November 3 with the launch of a new pre-payment system.

The new technology, known as T-FLOW, will replace the Fast Tag system already in use at the Queensway (Birkenhead) and Kingsway (Wallasey) tunnels in an effort to modernize the way tunnel customers pre-pay for their journeys.

In the control room at the University of Liverpool, the words ‘racist bully’ appeared on my screen.

Merseytravel reports that automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed in all toll lanes at both tunnels over the previous few months.

“The new video-tolling system is another indication of the combined authority’s continuous investment in both of our Mersey Tunnels,” said Cllr Liam Robinson, portfolio holder for transport and air quality for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

“With over 70,000 daily journeys, the tunnels are vital to our region’s social and economic well-being, so sustained investment is required to keep them operating efficiently and safely.” Introducing this cutting-edge technology that provides tangible benefits is part of our larger goal of making transportation services more accessible and easy for consumers.

“The Metro Mayor’s tunnels discount plan, which was introduced in 2019, is still the cheapest and most convenient method to pay for journeys, and we would encourage individuals who have not yet registered for an account to do so and take advantage of these benefits.”

The cameras will read car number plates and initiate the payment procedure if they are registered to an account, according to the joint authority.

The barrier will raise once payment has been approved.

Merseytravel also announced that the company’s website will be upgraded to improve online self-service and the customer’s online account management experience. A number of automobiles can be added to one account for electronic payment, as was previously the case.

Only new consumers will be added to the T-FLOW system at first, and they will be able to utilize it in 30 minutes. “The summary has come to an end.”