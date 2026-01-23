US Noir Drama ‘I’ve Seen All I Need To See’ Set for UK and North America Release

US filmmaker Zeshaan Younus’ noir drama I’ve Seen All I Need To See is gearing up for a theatrical release across the UK, Ireland, and North America. Bulldog Film Distribution has secured rights for all English-speaking territories, with plans to launch the film in North America this April and in the UK and Ireland the following month. A multi-territory digital release will follow.

The film, which explores themes of grief and loss, centers on an actress from Los Angeles who returns to her hometown to confront the mysteries surrounding her sister’s death. The narrative unfolds through a non-linear structure, blending elements of crime drama and supernatural suspense.

Festival Acclaim and Filmmaking Journey

After its world premiere at the 2025 Flickers Rhode Island International Film Festival, where it won the grand jury prize for best feature, the film has captivated audiences at several North American festivals. According to Younus, the film was created with a crowdfunded microbudget, shot over ten days and across two states, reflecting the passion and dedication of its small, committed cast and crew.

“The film looks at the spaces and moments we encounter when we experience profound loss,” said Younus, who made his directorial debut with the 2024 found footage horror The Buildout. “It exists thanks to the incredible effort and ambition of everyone involved.”

Philip Hoile, Bulldog’s head of distribution, described the film as a “stylish, cinematic, and atmospheric mix of crime drama and ghost story,” noting that it had been well-received by festival audiences. “We can’t wait for wider audiences to experience it,” Hoile added.