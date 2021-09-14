Updates And Spoilers For ‘Big Brother’ 2021: Is Tiffany the Next to Return? Eviction Plans for Cookout

With the Cookout as the only remaining players in the “Big Brother” house, two members of the alliance have been put in jeopardy this week.

Tiffany and her final two Hannah were nominated for eviction on Sunday’s Season 23 episode by the current Head of Household, Kyland. While the Power of Veto competition has yet to begin, live stream recaps have already revealed the nominees’ fate.

Kyland was able to secure the POV, according to Big Brother Network, and he kept the nominations the same. This implies that on Thursday night’s broadcast, one of Tiffany or Hannah will be called to the jury.

In terms of who will be the unlucky houseguest, all signs point to Tiffany being the next to be evicted.

Tiffany’s allies were shaken after she won back-to-back Head of Household competitions slated for Kyland during a recent week, going against her alliance’s objectives.

Tiffany claimed she did it in order to save Claire, her game friend, but it backfired.

She has no choice except to nominate Claire for eviction in order to stay faithful to her game’s purpose and her alliance. Claire was the first to be evicted, followed by Alyssa in the season’s first double eviction.

Tiffany has “accepted” her fate in the game, according to Big Brother Network, as of Thursday. Despite this, she has continued to try to persuade the other houseguests to keep her.

The next episode of “Big Brother” will air on CBS on Wednesday at 8 p.m. EST.