Up to 50 motorists might face charges for capturing a fatal highway incident on their phones.

Up to 50 motorists might face charges after being caught on camera documenting the aftermath of a tragic highway accident.

On July 8, a motorist was killed in an accident involving three HGVs on the M6 near Lymm, Warrington.

North West Motorway Police tweeted a snapshot of a notice of planned prosecution letter and a photo of a mailbox on Friday, announcing that 48 motorists would be notified of the violation soon.

“On the 8th of July, our North West Motorway Police Group’s Cheshire RCU was dealing with a tragic collision on the M6 Southbound,” they said.

“To the 48 people who were seen/witnessed videoing the incident from their hand-held mobile phones on the northbound lane while passing by, your information has been sent to us, and a letter of prosecution is on its way to you.

“Using a hand-held cell phone while driving is illegal.

“Furthermore, videotaping the scene of such a tragic tragedy when family, colleagues, and acquaintances may be unaware of the incident is inappropriate. #BeRespectfulalways

#BeKind #RoadSafety #Fatal4 #RoadSafety.”

Three additional people were injured in the crash, which happened shortly before 12.40pm on the southbound carriageway between junctions 20, Lymm Interchange, and 19.

The highway was closed for about 17 hours after the collision.

