Until an Alder Hey doctor saw her son, Mum was accused of being “overprotective.”

A mother whose son spent nearly six months at Alder Hey Hospital has thanked the “heroes” who saved his life.

Rafal Adamiak, who recently celebrated his 13th birthday, underwent a 14-surgery phased bilateral hip reconstruction at the Liverpool hospital in 2019.

After a follow-up visit last month, he was discharged.

Pete Sandiford, star of Gogglebox, marries Paige Yeomans.

Rafal is looking forward to being able to play his favorite sport, football, again now that his operation is complete.

Rafal, a football aficionado, was born with Down’s Syndrome and was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) as a newborn.

Rafal and his mother stayed at Alder Hey for six months so he could get life-saving chemotherapy.

The couple lives on the Isle of Man, but Rafal couldn’t get the care he required there.

Rafal’s mother, Gosia, praised the physicians and workers at Alder Hey, saying, “They’ve been taking care of my kid since he was born, and my son is alive because of them.”

“At the initial consultation at Alder Hey, they discovered that my kid had AML, and they told me that he had a slim chance of survival.

“We decided to go forward with the treatment and stayed at Alder for six months before returning home.

“He was on chemotherapy for the entire six months. We were prepared for the worst because he was really ill at one point, fighting five or six infections at once.

“It was the first time the Alder Hey had done something truly extraordinary for my son. He was in remission after cancer treatment.”

Gosia began to observe various concerns with Rafal’s physical condition during the next two years, particularly the way he walked.

Ms Adamiak was accused of merely being an overprotective mother despite apparent indicators that her baby was suffering until a doctor from Alder Hey visited the Isle of Man and examined her youngster.

Following that, they were referred to hospital doctors in order to obtain Rafal the surgery he required.

The two stayed in the hospital for another six months, with Gosia praising surgeon Chris Talbot in particular for his work, as well as everyone else. “The summary has come to an end.”